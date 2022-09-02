Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,371 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

