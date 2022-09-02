Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 15,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.