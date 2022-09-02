Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 15,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

