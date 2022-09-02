Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $230.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

