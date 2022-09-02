Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.