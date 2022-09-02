Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $858.79 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $912.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.