Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $483,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

