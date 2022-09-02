Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $552,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 90.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,932,000 after purchasing an additional 731,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

