Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $755,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.70 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

