Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $889,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $370.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

