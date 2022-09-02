Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

