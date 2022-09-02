Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

