Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 338 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,002 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,648,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $38.35 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.