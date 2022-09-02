Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,461 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 504,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

