Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($163.27) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €139.62 ($142.47) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

