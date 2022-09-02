WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 78,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 752% from the average daily volume of 9,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

WANdisco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

