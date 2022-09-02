WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 1.4%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.50 ($39.29) and last traded at €39.45 ($40.26). Approximately 5,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.00 ($40.82).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on WashTec in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $527.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

