Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $4.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

