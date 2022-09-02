Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.