Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DEI opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

