Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DEI opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

