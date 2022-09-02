Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wentworth Resources Trading Down 3.5 %
WEN stock opened at GBX 23.88 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00. Wentworth Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.70.
About Wentworth Resources
