Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wentworth Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

WEN stock opened at GBX 23.88 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.00. Wentworth Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.70.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

