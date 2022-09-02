Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

