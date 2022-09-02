Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 4.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 2,597,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 794,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Westminster Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

