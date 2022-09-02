Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Reduced by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,444 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 7.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $75,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $18,819,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after buying an additional 622,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.