White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $182.53. The company had a trading volume of 516,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,580,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

