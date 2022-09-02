White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,988,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

