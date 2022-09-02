White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 2,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

