White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,605 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

