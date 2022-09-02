White Pine Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,854,634,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

