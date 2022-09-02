WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.22

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and traded as high as $42.01. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 274,560 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

