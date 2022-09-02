WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $3.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

