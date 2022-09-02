WOO Network (WOO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.26 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $171.49 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,426,561 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.