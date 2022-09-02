Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

