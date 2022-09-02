X Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.
Garmin Price Performance
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
