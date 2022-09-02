X Square Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

