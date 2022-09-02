X Square Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 695.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Vale Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,104,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.