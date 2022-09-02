X Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

