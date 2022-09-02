X Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

