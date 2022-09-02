Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

XYL opened at $92.09 on Monday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.