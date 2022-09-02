YAM V1 Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One YAM V1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. YAM V1 has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $10,723.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029373 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040892 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

