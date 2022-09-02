Yellow Road 24 Hour Volume Reaches $261.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $39,201.81 and approximately $261.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

