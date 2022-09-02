Zacks Small Cap Comments on Avivagen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Avivagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million.

Shares of Avivagen stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.13. Avivagen has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

