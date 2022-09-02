Zacks Small Cap Comments on Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Presidio Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.11 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

