Zacks Small Cap Comments on Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Presidio Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.11 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
