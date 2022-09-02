Zero Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Zero has a total market cap of $103,858.16 and $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00302207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00113062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00077332 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,845,114 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

