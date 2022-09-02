Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.79. 4,561,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,835. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $306.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $19,232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,224.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 86,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $8,775,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

