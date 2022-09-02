Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynga

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynga by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,944,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zynga by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,050.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,703,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 1,555,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

