0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,855.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $26,855.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

