18,311 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91.

