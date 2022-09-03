20,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

