2,351 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,773. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.