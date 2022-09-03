4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $332,501.74 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

