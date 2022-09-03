5,535 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.